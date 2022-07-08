Printing with nylon filament is a fairly new happening in the 3D printing world. Look here to find out some of the top reasons you should use nylon filament!

Nylon is a malleable synthetic plastic filament. It is made of materials known as polyamides that have a huge array of physical properties. Even so, many printers today are still unaware of the benefits of nylon filament. Read on to learn about the top reasons why you should 3D print with nylon filament

Nylon Is Durable and Tough

It’s pretty obvious to anyone who has ever used nylon filament that it is an extremely tough and durable material. Some of the most outstanding qualities include a high mechanical strength and an anti-distortion structure that helps prevent heat and other mechanical forces from altering the bonds between the plastic. Because of the way nylon extrudes within pieces, it is often much thicker and higher in density. Overall, these characteristics lead to nylon filament being superior in the realms of durability, weight, and even flexibility.

Nylon Filaments Produce Better Results

Most experienced 3D printers will be the first to tell you the nylon filaments, in general, produce better results. in most cases, these printers are looking at the qualities of surface clarity, smoothness, and the end design features that have been encoded into the design. One of the most pronounced benefits of nylon filament is its ease of use in complex designs. Frequently, there will be slight hiccups in the filament deposition in the extrusion process. In most cases, this is due to the consistency of the filament, which is harder in less liquid (in the cases of PLA and PETG). How nylon differs it is that it is more of a fluid filament when extruded, which lends itself to more complex designs.

It Is a Unique Material That Is Easy To Use

In all, one of the top reasons you should 3D print with nylon filament is that it is a unique material that is extremely easy to use. The filament is known for its adaptability, as well as the minimal amount of preparation it takes to print with the filament. There are no requirements for a heated bed, or even a cooling system. Even the printer temp and speed settings are easy to get down with a little experience! However, do note that nylon does not play well with moisture, meaning that you are required to print in a non humid area that has a lot of circulation going through it.

Nylon filament may be hard to find, but its widespread usage speaks for itself. Be sure to snatch up a spool of this specialized filament next time you see some!