Out of all the factors that may affect your 3D prints, filament choice is among the most important. Read on to learn more about how filaments affect this.

When 3D printing, one of the biggest factors that will determine the quality of your print is the filament that you choose. While it may seem inconsequential at first, the filament that you choose dictates all the physical properties that you can expect for your final print to exhibit. As such, it is absolutely essential for you to understand exactly how the filament you choose affects your 3D prints to ensure that your print quality is great every single time. Read on to learn more about how filament choice affects your 3D prints.

Do You Want Any Specialized Properties?

If you were looking to incorporate any specialized properties within your 3D print build, the filament that you choose will definitely affect this. In general, specialized properties can only be found in filaments that are classified as specialty filaments, meaning that they have other materials incorporated in them that give them other physical properties. If you are looking for heat resistance in a filament, specialty filaments are definitely the type of filament to use, as these are tailor-made for these types of areas of use.

Are You Looking for Even Extrusion?

Another way that filament choice affects your 3D print is by affecting extrusion. By now, it shouldn’t be a secret that there are different printing properties between the same quality of filament. This is because not every filament is made with the exact same type of plastics or polymers, giving it slightly different characteristics. One of these characteristics is even extrusion. Even extrusion is typically only found in higher-quality filaments because the temperature resistance across the filament strand is kept the same.

Price

The most noticeable way that filament choice affects your 3D prints is by price. In general, you can expect higher-quality filaments that exhibit properties that help even printing to be a little bit more expensive. As such, if you are looking for a low-cost solution to mass manufacturing, you may be forced to choose a lesser-quality filament that is more affordable to ensure that you can make a profit from your modeling.

We hope we have helped you understand how filament choice affects your 3D prints. While it is often hard to find the perfect filament, we assure you that doing so will help you get the best end result possible. In short, putting in the work now to find the perfect filament will help you significantly later on.