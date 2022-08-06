The MKE Pad Masters Defend an Undefeated Season Going into the National Beat Battle Association’s Producer Bowl

By Dylan Deprey

After a slow start to the National Beat Battle Association’s 2021 season, the MKE Pad Masters team captain, Meccah Maloh knew he’d have to do his homework during the off-season. While the team of heavy hitters put up numbers later in the season, the team’s four wins were not enough to push them into the playoffs.

The finger drumming phenom hunkered down and analyzed his team’s strengths and weaknesses. He studied the judges scoring and beefed up his personnel. There was no doubt in his mind that the MKE Pad Masters’ trajectory was championship bound.

Just as the Milwaukee Bucks left empty handed with an NBA Finals loss during their 2020 playoff run, they brought the trophy to the city the next year. Maloh hopes the MKE Pad Masters can do the same as they head undefeated into the Producer Bowl versus the Tidewater Mix Godz on Aug. 7th, 2022.

“It feels good, but I’m still anxious to get the Producer Bowl over with. We’re one more battle away from being fully undefeated,” Maloh said. “We want to make sure we finish the job because it’s not done yet. I’m not trying to be too comfortable being undefeated.”

Maloh said a lot of the success had to do with the team’s chemistry after new additions Klassik, GodXilla and Jlyn Rose brought even more talent to an already stacked squad. The original members include Chefboi JC, Elete Trax, Fearjoy, Lito Dose, Pharoah Gahmoe, tOOneBeatz, Tuan G, and Scott Summers.

“Without sounding cocky or arrogant, I don’t think any team is matching us talent wise this season. The difference between the MKE Padmasters and the rest of the teams in the league is that other teams have producers from their city, but when you’re looking at the MKE Pad Masters it’s the best producers in the city. I think that’s why were undefeated because of our personnel, it gives us the competitive edge,” he said.

GodXilla has been terrorizing the competition since the beginning of the season, and if there was a rookie of the year award, Maloh said it’d be insane for him not to get it.

“To be a rookie and step in the ring, and get 30 points almost every time is insane. It really helps get the W. He’s a very pivotal, instrumental part of our squad. He’s the team captain to me, and technically I’m the team captain,” Maloh said.

Rather than rotating team mates to different rounds, he let them play to their strengths. Along with new teammates, Maloh said he also went back to old battles and catered to what the judges liked.

“I studied the judges, whether it’s our team or an opposing team, to get a glimpse of what they like to see. A lot of other producers might have a problem with it, but you do have to cater to the judges to a certain degree,” he said. “The more fun we have, the more we increase our chances of winning because that’s what the judges want to see.”

While Maloh noted that the “job wasn’t done yet,” and he’s excited to go into the finals undefeated in the MKE Pad Masters second season. He said it was an honor to represent the city with a top-notch team.

“We really need Milwaukee to hold us down because we have the city on our jersey, and there’s people that didn’t even know Milwaukee got down like that and were really repping the city hard. I’m just grateful to have the squad because they didn’t have to do this, we don’t get paid for this, and the producers on my squad are very busy. So, for them to take the time out of their day for this it’s a blessing,” Maloh said.

For more information visit the MKE Pad Masters or National Beat Battle Association on social media.