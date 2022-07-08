Trees Capiish Proves his Versatility on “You Gotta Buy Your Dope From Me”

By Dylan Deprey

When it comes to the greatest music producers, innovation and a unique style are what set their tracks apart from the average beat maker. While some carve their own lanes, others master multiple styles and genres.

Trees Capiish greatest aspiration is to never be pigeonholed. It is his versatility that sets him apart from the others.

“One of my guys told me it was a bad thing to know how to do everything, but I was like nah man, I’m here to do whatever an artist asks me to do,” he said.

As a high school student in the early 90’s, he lived in Mississippi and frequently visited Milwaukee. He was inspired by Hip-Hop’s southern ambassadors like UGK and 8 Ball & MJG.

“It was the best of both worlds down there in the midst of all these great southern artists,” he said. “To be down there at such a young age, especially in high school, when you’re learning about music, I was heavily influenced.”

As an aspiring rapper, under the stage name Tall Tone, he could lyrically hang amongst his peers, but it was the production side of music that really caught his attention.

“When it came to beats, there was a sound that I wanted that nobody else was really doing, and I knew I could do it,” he said.

He went full-time producer and took on the moniker: Trees Capiish.

While having studio sessions with his AV8ERS Music Group artists Doe Boy Rich, Quon Solo and Big Biz, tracks began to pile onto hard drives. He decided to reach out to some of the heaviest hitters in Milwaukee and make a compilation tape.

As a fan and friend of many battle rappers in Milwaukee, he noticed the severe lack of attention their music outside of ring was getting.

“Just coming up in battle rap and watching these guys put out dope music, it always ended up falling on deaf ears. These were some nice songs dudes were dropping but nobody ever listened to them—they never got that recognition, that shine.”

Just like his battle rap peers, Trees Capiish was also getting slept on. While people showed his passion for music love, that didn’t reciprocate monetarily. His debut compilation project was a way to prove that he knew his worth.

“You Gotta Buy Your Dope From Me” was released on June 7, 2022.

He bridges the gap between local battle rap rivals, Hoodlum Gang and Body Gang, on the track “On Bidness.” The trancing chops and trap hop drums create a perfect palette for Da Example and Hoodlum NevaTold to talk their s***.

He invites south side juggernaut, Billboard Burnem, along with Slumn Prince and Ronnie G on the black and blue anthem, “All I Know.”

Whether it’s Killa B riding over a screaming sax sample on “Oh Baby,” or Munch Lauren hopping on some of Milwaukee’s signature sounds with “Uh Huh,” Trees Capiish reveals his many talents behind the boards.

“It’s like I had to kick the door in, and showcase all these dope artists and put some beats in their hands and see what they can do,” he said. “There was a void, and I just jumped in.”

He said he’s heard nothing but good reception about “You Gotta Buy Your Dope From Me,” and even has a sequel in the works.

“I was going to release the sequel right away, but there’s been a great response to the first, that I’m going to let it ride for a while,” he said. He said he wanted to continue to collaborate with some of the underrated talent Milwaukee had to offer.

He said fans could watch out for Trees Capiish produced projects by Killa B and Doe Boy Rich coming soon.

“You Gotta Buy Your Dope From Me” is available on all streaming platforms, and also features Lil Draco, Hustle Til, Soc Sosa and Tone the Barber.