Mark Chambers Jr Announces His Candidacy for the 2nd Aldermanic District

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Mark Chambers Jr. proudly announces his candidacy for the 2nd Aldermanic District, formerly held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson comprising of Midtown, Capitol Heights, Columbus Park, Westlawn Gardens, Silver Spring, Silver Swan, Long View, Parkway Hills, Little Menomonee Parkway, and parts of Hampton Heights neighborhoods.

Mark says, “The reason I chose to run was to enact change, as a resident, as a father, and as a community member. I lost my father due to gun violence. One of my closest friends was killed due to reckless driving in this very district. At the same time, I remember watching my grandmother, Ms. Lula Mae Chambers be the community organizer and catalyst that brought everyone in the neighborhood together. I remember block parties held in this district because they strengthen our sense of community. I have witnessed the Good and the Bad in the district, and because of that I know that the 2nd Aldermanic District can be the beacon of hope it once was. To get there, we need to hold bad actors accountable, strengthen programs for our youth, and ensure that our homeowners are not financially priced out of their homes.”

Professionally, Mark is a business consultant for Community Related Training (CRT) in Milwaukee. He is also a member of the Greater Milwaukee African American Business Resource Group (GMAABRG) and an advisor for Governor Evers’ Financial Literacy Council where he continues to teach financial literacy courses for members of his community.

Mark Chambers, Jr is a lifelong resident of the 2nd District, having grown up in the Westlawn section of the aldermanic area. He graduated from Bay View High School in 2004 and has over 10 years of professional experience in the finance industry. In addition, Mark is pursuing his college degree from Concordia University in business management.

Mark’s Issues:

Crime and Public Safety

In a recent poll for the last Mayoral race, 91% of the residents in the 2nd District think that reckless driving, car jackings/break-ins are a serious problem. “As a parent, I hold these same sentiments because I believe my children, and everyone else’s children should be safe in their neighborhoods. We need collaboration from law enforcement, community members and business leaders to take back our streets and hold bad actors accountable for their actions.

We need to strengthen and create more block watch groups throughout the district. But we also need to invest resources to address the root causes of crime such as poverty and homelessness. This will require support from the State of Wisconsin and my relationships with those in Madison politics positions me to have effective future collaborations and provide results for our district,” Mark stated.

Investing in our Youth

Chambers stated, “Growing up attending Milwaukee Public Schools, programs such as the fine arts and music left a significant impact on my life. Many of those programs are missing at this vital time for our youth. As Alderman, I will partner with various educational stakeholders, community groups and the MPS Administration to bring back programs geared towards positive enhancement of our youth.

My life experiences and my work in the financial sector revealed to me the importance of financial literacy. Through financial literacy I meet people from all walks of life, and it is apparent that certain financial hardships in life can be avoided with education and preparation. It must start with our youth. Our youth deserve to be more prepared, and as Alderman I will provide resources and be a resource to them, so they are equipped to become future leaders of Milwaukee. I will create a City-Sponsored Youth Financial Literacy Council.”

Neighborhood Economic Stability

Milwaukee as of 2021 had one of the highest property tax rates in the United States. Property evaluations recently came out with record jumps in the assessment values. “We should not burden homeowners who have lived in their homes for long periods of time with property taxes that price them out of their homes. To ensure that this won’t happen, we need to establish true tax fairness for not only the constituents of the 2nd District, but for all city of Milwaukee taxpayers”, said Chambers.

The primary election will be held August 9, 2022. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Learn more about Mark and his campaign, visit his Facebook page: Mark Chambers MKE for Alderman and on his website at http://www.markchambersjr.com.