PaperStacks’ “Living Different” is a Cruise with the Windows Down Along the Lake

By Dylan Deprey

There’s just something infectious about PaperStacks. Whether it’s his natural charisma and swagger on the mic, or his glowing smile and personality, his music and life are one in the same.

The “Hi-C” rapper released his second album “Greedy” in 2020. The album boasted braggadocious rhymes about pursuing greatness and being top tier. Although it was well-received, he said he had to take a step back to reevaluate his life, and eventually went on a two-year hiatus.

“I had to put my life back together, it took a long time, but it was needed to put actual growth in the music,” he said. “The emergence of me being in a secure moment in my life, I looked around and I was doing things differently, and it was time to talk about it.”

While past projects dove into the roller coaster of emotions post-break up, the 13-track LP takes a leap from the darker tones. He said he’s at a better place in his life and he wanted the fans to experience the elevation.

“This project is more upbeat and happier. It’s that summer, driving around with your windows down type of vibe,” he said.

The 13-track LP is an ode to the changes PaperStacks has made over the past two years. His goal for this project was to offer an album with the openness he’s known for, as well as keeping the summer vibes at an all-time high.

“I wanted it to be a fun and entertaining experience. I wanted it to go hand-in-hand,” he said.

Between the wavy synths and 80’s sample flips, “Living Different” sonically feels like a celebration of growth after a tumultuous time.

On tracks like, “Real Love/40 Love” he ponders his place in the Tinder-swiping era of dating. While some opt for the never-ending quest for love, PaperStacks is simply searching for the right one.

“Everybody wants to be single, and live that life, and that’s cool and all, but I want something that’s real,” he said.

Tracks like “Big Guy 4” and “Vibe With You” give listeners the perfect soundtrack to cruise the Midwest coast, as PaperStacks taps in with local artists.

He said he pulled a lot of inspiration from artists like Kanye West, who made it a mission to work with other artists and collaborate.

“I love to work with new people and play with new sounds, that’s kind of instilled in me,” he said.

“Living Different” features Clayton, MoCity, Phif, C.T., Grey Genius, Felix Ramsey and Troy Tyler.

PaperStacks said he didn’t mind hopping on a track with multiple people because it brought the best out of each artist.

“There wasn’t one feature on the project where I thought they short-changed me, everybody did a fantastic job,” he said.

PaperStacks said it was an indescribable feeling to finally release a project after two years.

“I’m excited for people to hear the album, I put a lot of work into it, and I’m shooting to have a visual for every song on it, so watch for that,” he said.

“Living Different” is available on streaming platforms. Visit PaperStacks on all social media platforms.