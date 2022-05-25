Alex Lasry Releases Public Safety Plan, Receives Praise From Local Elected officials

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Milwaukee just saw one of its most violent weekends in recent memory, with more than 20 people suffering injuries and death as a result of several gun violence incidents.

Last week Alex Lasry, Democratic candidate for United States Senate, released a public safety plan that calls for new federal funding for communities all across Wisconsin in order to invest in crime prevention tactics.

With places like Milwaukee reaching record-breaking homicide rates, Lasry’s plan calls for more police officers on the streets, increased training and mental health services for officers, increased gun restrictions, and investments in community-based violence prevention programs and drug treatment programs that focus on root causes of crime among other things. Lasry also called for funding for after-school programs in communities across the state

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, no matter where they live, reverse the rise in violent crime, and give every community the safety, security, and healing they deserve,” said Lasry. “We must invest in rebuilding our public safety infrastructure to ensure that cities and states have the funding, training, and knowledge to invest in proven tactics like street outreach, hospital-based intervention, and youth programming.”

Lasry’s plan has received high praise from leaders throughout Wisconsin, including County Executive David Crowley, who said, “Alex’s proposed investments in community based violence prevention programs are exactly what we need right now. His bold vision to move Wisconsin forward is what we need to keep our communities safe and beat Ron Johnson in November.”

Crowley, along with new Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, was an early endorser of Lasry’s campaign.

Lasry’s plan comes at a time where elected officials across the country are fighting to decrease rising crime rates, while also advocating for increased police accountability.

“We do not have to choose between public safety and justice, we can invest in protecting our communities, restore community trust in our police departments, and hold law enforcement accountable when they do not meet the needs of the citizens that they are sworn to protect,” said Lasry.

Lasry is one of several candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Ron Johnson in November. In the most recently available public polling, Marquette University Law School showed Lasry surging upward in a tight race for the nomination with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. The primary ballot will be finalized after June 1, when candidates are required to turn in the required nomination signatures to run for office. The primary election will be held on August 9th.