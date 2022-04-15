Comedian Big Frank Keeps the Community Laughing, and Hopes to Extend a Positive Message to the City’s Youth

By Dylan Deprey

While most of America tunes in every Sunday to watch their favorite contestant on the American Idol stage, many in Milwaukee opt for another contest with zero budget, no stage and a lot of “tomato throwing.”

Comedian, Big Frank’s “Hood Idol” livestreams became an instant hit on social media, as he and other artists judged local crooners, rappers, dancers and anybody willing to showcase their talents. While there’s no grand prize or giant U.S. tour, it was all for the sake of comedy and entertainment.

Big Frank is no stranger to viral videos, as his triple threat status of comedian, rapper and dancer are always in peak form.

Whether it’s a Tik Tok of him clowning the outrageous gas prices, to staging pranks on the Mayfair Mall escalator, there’s really no stopping Big Frank from getting the people a good laugh.

He stumbled onto the internet comedy gig while promoting his music, and his fans couldn’t get enough of him.

“I’ve been doing videos for a long time,” he said. “It’s so crazy because I started off doing music, but it really wasn’t going anywhere, so I had to dip into my comedy to get everybody’s attention.”

It started with making 6 second video skits on Tik Tok’s long lost cousin Vine back in 2014. After the social media platform was taken down, he continued to use other social media platforms to showcase his comedy and drive people to his music.

Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Frank continued to have Milwaukeeans busting at the seams. From parodying local rappers, to hopping on tracks with them, he tapped in with comedians and artists from across the city to build his fan base.

He even had a cameo in a local film, and planned on adding more acting roles to his resume.

“The views are there, but I know I can expand, and I can always get better at my craft,” he said. “I’m just trying to get my hands on everything.”

Along with building his comedy and music career, he also said he wants to give back to Milwaukee’s youth. That’s when the idea for a Milwaukee Public Schools tour came about, and has been in the works.

“Honestly, this wasn’t even my idea,” he said. “A friend was saying how a lot of my fans were kids and looked up to me, so what if I did an MPS tour?”

He said he wanted to be a positive figure to his biggest fans, and pass on the message that there were a lot more opportunities after graduating high school.

“I’m reaching out to schools right now to give kids a positive message,” he said. “We can give them a little concert, and then have a chat at the end where we talk about staying in school, and graduating.”

Big Frank said the kids must really want to see him because he’s been getting bombarded with messages on social media.

“The kids have been putting in the word for me because they really want to see me at their school,” he said. “I basically told them to have their principal give me a call.”

Right now, he’s got Vincent High School in the works, but he’s ready to give the youth some laughs and perspective before they head into summer break.

“I just want to motivate people, and encourage them,” he said.

Make sure to check out Big Frank’s music and comedy skits on all social media platforms.