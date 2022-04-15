BikerFest Block Party Offers a free, fun-filled day of “Biker Style” Excitement for the Milwaukee Community

Saturday, May 7th, BikerFest Block Party is having its 3rd annual community event from 12-9pm at the Fondy Farmer’s Market, located at 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave Milwaukee, Wi 53206

BikerFest Block Party is an annual event that is designed to bridge the gap between bikers and the community. BikerFest Block Party founder, Venisha Simpson, is set on organizing this event each year, Offering a day of camaraderie amongst bikers and the Milwaukee community. The idea is to create a mutual understanding, that Bikers are people too, encouraging all parties to hold themselves and each other accountable when sharing the roads. The Block party captures the essence of excitement and camaraderie that makes bikers love the sport so much. This family friendly event is scheduled to take place for its 3rd Annual event since 2019. Each year the Day Kicks off with the powerful excitement of roaring motorcycle engines as participating “Ride In” bikers pull into the Fondy Farmer’s Market parking lot. In addition to the “kick off”, guests will enjoy:

Custom built motorcycles

A large variety of vendors (including food)

A complete section dedicated to education

Milwaukee’s very own, Homer Blow on the “Ones and twos”

A bouncy house located in the kids’ section

Multiple raffle prizes

Free registration giveaways

A stunt show by XDL Show

Mini-bike races by Mama Tried Show and Flat Out Friday and more.

Scheduled to include lots of fun and exciting entertainment that is free to the community, guests are at liberty to patronize a variety of local vendors.

“There are things bikers do, traditions that bikers have, and a level of respect bikers have towards each other; it’s our culture. I want to extend that to the overall community so that they can see that bikers are people too.” – Venisha Simpson (Founder).

Since the pandemic, it has been a slow and scary roll out for all outside events. After bringing out roughly 300+ guests from the community to the Block Party in 2019, BikerFest was hoping to see twice as many people come out in 2020. However, BikerFest was forced to cancel it’s 2020 plans along with all other Milwaukee events. In 2021 BikerFest returned for its second annual event with strict rules and regulations to ensure the safety of its guests. Bringing out almost double the participants as the previous event. With all the deaths surrounding covid-19, the “New Norm” of fear and uncertainty has plagued the community, making it difficult for them to enjoy events as usual. BikerFest has implemented multiple changes to its set up to make the public feel comfortable.

With the expiration of mask mandates and lighter regulations due to an improvement in covid numbers and vaccinations, BikerFest is envisioning an opportunity to have fun the way we used to. Those who would like to still wear masks are encouraged to do so and there will be plenty of room for distance and hand sanitizer all over. The new mandate changes simply mean a well-deserved break from the “new norm” of fear and uncertainty for the community. It’s an opportunity to throw caution into the wind and live a little—a chance to have some good old-fashioned fun and excitement, biker style.

“Outdoor motorcycle events are the backbone of our summer and the riding community. With Covid finally ebbing away, we are very excited to start riding with our friends and BikerFestMke is a huge part of that. Summer in Milwaukee wouldn’t be the same without BikerFest and how they bring the distinctive motorcycle riding communities together”

– Scott Johnson (Mama Tried Motorcycle Show)

BikerFest Block Party is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advocate for Motorcycle safety. Their goal is to create awareness surrounding motorcycle safety in Milwaukee communities and educate bikers on safer riding practices. With mutual respect between the bikers and the community, BikerFest believes that everyone can make it home in one piece.

Here are some ways to support the BikerFest Block Parties Initiative: