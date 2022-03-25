C-Mill$ Dedicates Sophomore Album to Milwaukee’s Hip Hop Mom with “Long Live Mama Mills”

By Dylan Deprey

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, C-Mill$ laid low, but remained laser focused. Though the world felt as if it was at a standstill, he managed to drop his debut album, “I’m Over It.” He released countless music videos and collaborated with artists across the Midwest.

The “Mr. Feel My Pain” rapper had plans to finally move out of the city and build off of the local buzz he had worked so hard to achieve.

Just hours after pulling into Cincinnati, he got the call that his mother, Diane “Mama Mill$” Harris had passed away.

She was his number one supporter, and Milwaukee’s “hip-hop mom.” If there was a show, she was there. She always made sure to wear his merch, and sold CDs to whoever—wherever. If C-Mill$ hosted the after-show party, she made sure everybody was fed and having a great time.

Though his second album was halfway done, the moment he asked his sister to sing on a track dedicated to their mother, he knew the entire project had to be in her commemoration.

C-Mil$ released “Long Live Mama Mills” on March 18, 2022.

“It’s really deep, my mama was a true hustler, and to name a project after her, I knew I’d have to put the work in just like she did. I think she’d be real proud,” he said.

While his first album, laid out the past and the pitfalls he overcame, “Long Live Mama Mill$” embodies the energy and confidence his mother frequently radiated.

C-Mill$ is over-the-top confident, and not afraid to flex his tireless efforts in the rap game on his sophomore project. He has a lot to be proud of after making the big move to Atlanta, but that doesn’t mean he’s not hungry.

On tracks like “Bandz” and “Don’t Play Witt My Bread,” money is the motivator, and there’s no stopping C-Mill$ from getting his bag.

“Birthday” remix is C-Mill$ in classic party mode, as he jumps over a certified club banger. On “Memory Lane” he reminisces over a relationship that fell through because of his new career as a rapper.

The album is layered in his mother’s memories. The “I Want My Money Interlude” is a recording of Mama Mills in peak mom mode, while the “Check-In Interlude” gives family and friends a chance to share their thoughts.

C-Mill$ uses the title track featuring his sister as the strong closer to the 15-track project.

“Long Live Mama Mills” hosts production by 3rdondabeat, Datz Beewild and Iur Reddi. It also features Young Bleed, Spitta, Mahi Hollywood, OG and Sylvia Harris.

C-Mill$ made the trip back to Milwaukee to host an album release party. Family, friends and fans packed Club Timbuktu as they listened to the new project and celebrated Mama Mills.

“It was unbelievable the love people were showing,” he said. “You could tell people have watched the growth, and it was inspiring. It was tears of joy for real.”

C-Mill$ has also been working on a book throughout the entire process of making his album. He said it was a therapeutic way to reflect on the huge changes in his life. From losing his mother, to moving to Atlanta, he wanted to give another point-of-view outside of the music.

“I always wanted to write a book, but I just never got to it. I’d always start and stop, but I was really focused to just keep on writing everyday—it was one of my goals to get accomplished,” he said.

“I wanted to give everybody an experience of me reaching 35-years-old, and basically everything that happened over a three-month span. A lot of stuff in the book was some crazy scenarios and it was a blessing I made it through it. There’s a lot of life experiences.”

He said book is in the editing process, and set to be released in the near future. “Long Live Mama Mills” is available on all streaming platforms.

For more information visit C-Mill$ at https://cdyvinemuzikgroup.com/cmill