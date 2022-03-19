Alex Lasry Blasts Sen. Ron Johnson For ‘Failing To Deliver for Wisconsin Families’ In New Ad

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Alex Lasry’s campaign for U.S. Senate released a new television ad this week hitting Sen. Ron Johnson for what Lasry called his continued failure to deliver for Wisconsin families.

He cited Johnson’s refusal to fight to bring jobs back to Wisconsin and his support of the new Republican plan to phase out Social Security and Medicare and raise taxes on middle class families that was introduced by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

In a release from his campaign Lasry claimed that “For over a decade, Ron Johnson has refused to fight for working Wisconsin families. Now, Johnson is promising that if the GOP takes the majority, they are going to raise taxes on middle class workers and phase out Social Security and Medicare.”

Lasry’s campaign is referring to Johnson’s recent endorsement of Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point plan, calling it “a positive thing.” The GOP plan would raise taxes on half of all Americans, including low-income and working-class families, as well as phasing out Social Security and Medicare for all Americans.

Since announcing his reelection, Johnson’s campaign has been marred by controversial statements. Most recently he stated that if the GOP takes control of congress this fall, he would prioritize repealing Obamacare. This was just weeks after he said that he wouldn’t fight to bring jobs to his hometown of Oshkosh because, “we already have too many jobs in Wisconsin.”

“Ron Johnson has proven once again that he doesn’t care at all about the needs of working families,” Lasry said. “Voters in Wisconsin want a U.S. Senator that will prioritize their needs and has a proven record of delivering real results that make a difference in working people’s lives.”

Lasry’s latest television buy consists of statewide broadcast and cable and will be accompanied by a digital media buy as well. Lasry was the first candidate in this race to go on the air back in November, and this will be Lasry’s third ad buy of the campaign. To date, Lasry’s campaign has spent more than $4 million on advertising.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also released her first television ad of the campaign this week. The ad contrasts Ron Johnson’s focus on conspiracy theories and disregard for the problems Wisconsinites are facing with her focus on “common sense” ways to help people.

“Washington doesn’t need conspiracy theories, it needs practical solutions, and that’s what Sarah Godlewski is all about,” said Jake Strassberger, campaign manager for Sarah for Wisconsin.

Johnson announced his reelection bid in January, breaking a previous promise to only serve two terms in the Senate.

The Democratic primary is on Aug. 9. In addition to Lasry and Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, and businessman Steven Olikara are among the Democrats in the primary field. The winner of the August primary will face Johnson in November.