Community Rallying Around Mayor Cavalier Johnson

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

With the Mayoral election quickly approaching on April 5, the contrasts between the two candidates for mayor — and who is endorsing them — is becoming increasingly clear.

After Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s commanding victory in the primary, the mayor has been racking up the endorsements of heavy hitters across Milwaukee including Congresswoman Gwen Moore and County Executive David Crowley. Johnson also received the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

“I’m proud to have the support of these incredible leaders and these great organizations, representing thousands of city residence,” Johnson said. “Together, we’re going to keep making Milwaukee stronger, safer, and more prosperous.”

Labor unions that have endorsed Johnson include IBEW Local 494, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO, UAW WI State CAP Council, AFSCME PEOPLE, the Bricklayers, SEIU Wisconsin State Council, AFT 212, and the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization.

Political leaders that have also endorsed Johnson include his former opponent Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, as well as Alds. Michael Murphy, Bob Bauman, Nik Kovac, and former Common Council President Willie Hines. Many state legislators have also endorsed including State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, State Reps. Evan Goyke and Jonathan Brostoff and State Sen. Tim Carpenter.

In contrast, former Ald. Bob Donovan has publicly announced two local endorsements, Alds. Mark Borkowski and Ashanti Hamilton, and right-wing gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson.

Early voting for the election will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at nine locations across the city. Details on locations and hours can be found at: city.milwaukee.gov/election/Voter-Info/Early-Voting