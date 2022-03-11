Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Community Rallying Around Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Johnson reads to students at an MPS school as part of Read Across America.

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

With the Mayoral election quickly approaching on April 5, the contrasts between the two candidates for mayor — and who is endorsing them — is becoming increasingly clear.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Green Bay Packer
legend Donald Driver.

After Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s commanding victory in the primary, the mayor has been racking up the endorsements of heavy hitters across Milwaukee including Congresswoman Gwen Moore and County Executive David Crowley. Johnson also received the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Mayor Johnson zooms with Mayor Alexander Markushin of Irpin, Ukraine, a sister city of Milwaukee. Mayor Markushin had just returned from the front lines.

Mayor Johnson presents a proclamation to 98-year old Anna Mae Robertson, a World War II veteran who, thanks to Congresswoman Rep Gwen Moore’s leadership, will receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“I’m proud to have the support of these incredible leaders and these great organizations, representing thousands of city residence,” Johnson said. “Together, we’re going to keep making Milwaukee stronger, safer, and more prosperous.”

Labor unions that have endorsed Johnson include IBEW Local 494, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO, UAW WI State CAP Council, AFSCME PEOPLE, the Bricklayers, SEIU Wisconsin State Council, AFT 212, and the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization.

Political leaders that have also endorsed Johnson include his former opponent Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, as well as Alds. Michael Murphy, Bob Bauman, Nik Kovac, and former Common Council President Willie Hines. Many state legislators have also endorsed including State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, State Reps. Evan Goyke and Jonathan Brostoff and State Sen. Tim Carpenter.

Mayor Johnson talks to Milwaukee residents
downtown.

In contrast, former Ald. Bob Donovan has publicly announced two local endorsements, Alds. Mark Borkowski and Ashanti Hamilton, and right-wing gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson.

Early voting for the election will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at nine locations across the city. Details on locations and hours can be found at: city.milwaukee.gov/election/Voter-Info/Early-Voting

