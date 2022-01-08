Alex Lasry Releases Plan to Strengthen U.S. Democracy

On Jan. 5, Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate, Alex Lasry, released his plan for strengthening American democracy. The plan calls for multiple reforms including ending the filibuster, enacting automatic voter registration, banning political gerrymandering and reforming the Electoral Count Act, among other policy proposals.

“One year ago, our country witnessed something that has never been seen in the United States – a sitting president and his followers attempted to disrupt and even stop the peaceful transfer of power,” Lasry said. While their tyrannical attempt to overthrow our government failed, the continued assault on the very fundamental tenets of American democracy has not ended.

“We must recommit ourselves to maintaining an electoral system where every citizen can cast their ballot easily and securely. And every citizen must have confidence that every one of those votes will be counted.”

Lasry plan focuses on protecting and enhancing voting and preserving American democracy by:

• Ending the filibuster;

• Expanding voting rights by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act;

• Making it easier to vote thru Automatic Voter Registration and guaranteeing everyone their right to vote;

• Banning political gerrymandering;

• Reforming the Electoral Count Act;

• Curtailing the influence of special Interests by increasing transparency;

• Strengthening election security and ending foreign interference;

• Promoting democracy abroad;

• Supporting DC statehood and letting Puerto Rico self determine; and most importantly

• Voting Ron Johnson out of office

Lasry’s full plan can be found online here: www.alexlasry.com/democracy.

The Democratic Primary Election for the United States Senate will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

For more information about Alex Lasry’s campaign, visit www.alexlasry.com.