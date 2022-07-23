Alex Lasry Tours Black Owned Small Businesses

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

This week, Democratic candidate for US Senate Alex Lasry spent an afternoon touring Black and Latino-owned small businesses in Kenosha, following up on recent tours of Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee and Racine.

Lasry took the opportunity to talk to the small business owners about their successful businesses, the challenges they face with rising inflation and supply chain issues, and what can be done in Washington to help.

As the Primary campaign enters its final weeks, Lasry’s campaign has emphasized how he is a “Make It In America Democrat” and focused on how one of his biggest priorities in the Senate would be bringing more jobs, especially manufacturing jobs, back to Wisconsin.

Lasry has touted his proven record of creating jobs and raising wages as a top selling point for voters. “If voters want to see what someone will do in Washington, look at their track record. My track record says I’ll go to Washington to create jobs and put more money back in working people’s pockets,” said Lasry.

Lasry led the workforce development efforts around building the Bucks’ Arena, ensuring that people often left out of major construction work got a chance to expand skills, find jobs, and build wealth.

Lasry’s plan required 40% of workers on the project to consist of people underemployed or unemployed for the previous five years and at least 25% of service contracts to be awarded to minority and/or disadvantaged businesses. Under Alex’s leadership, the Bucks did not just set ambitious goals, and they surpassed them — reaching 43% and 30%, respectively.

Lasry also ensured 80% of the materials and services for building Fiserv Forum were sourced from Wisconsin, providing opportunities for businesses in Milwaukee and from all over the state to play a role in the building of Fiserv Forum.

Lasry also noted that his approach has directly contrasted with the record of Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who Lasry accused of “shipping jobs out of Wisconsin and opposing raising wages.”

Larsy’s focus on inflation and the economy as the top issue in the race is backed up by a recent Marquette Poll that showed rising inflation and the economy was the number one issue among voters. It’s clear that Lasry has focused his message to voters on battling inflation, strengthening the economy, and creating more jobs.

Lasry is one of several candidates in this year’s Democratic Primary Election for the United States Senate, which will take place on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. The winner of this primary will face off against incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson on November 8th.