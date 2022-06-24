Ron Johnson Tried to Overthrow Our Democracy

By Alex Lasry

This week, it was revealed that Wisconsin US Senator Ron Johnson committed his most egregious offense yet – he attempted to overthrow the government by delivering fake electoral information to the Vice President of the United States on January 6, 2021.

This startling revelation was made by the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that has been holding bipartisan hearings on the attack for the last few weeks.

Ron Johnson’s attempt to subvert the election and stage a coup to hand the Presidency back to Donald Trump is as unforgivable as it is unbelievable. His actions threatened the very principles that our country was founded upon.

Ron Johnson is a seditious traitor and is not fit to hold public office.

The idea that a single American can attempt to overthrow the outcome of a fair and free election is perhaps the most egregious idea imaginable to the foundation of our democracy.

These are the extremes that Ron Johnson and his fellow Republicans were willing to go to, and these traitorous acts must be held accountable to the fullest extent possible.

Maybe the worst part of all of this is that Ron Johnson believes he can attempt to overthrow the government and suffer no consequences at all. We can not afford to continue to allow Ron Johnson to answer to no one, and if we do, his attacks on our democracy and communities will continue and get worse.

The only way to stop the assault on our democratic institutions is to remove him from office.

But, wasting our breath by calling on him to resign won’t solve this problem. We all know he will never resign—he enjoys the power and the spotlight way too much.

The only way we will get rid of Ron Johnson is by voting him out of office, which is exactly what we must do this November.

I want to go to Washington to be a true partner for Senator Tammy Baldwin, to eliminate the filibuster so that we can pass real, meaningful reforms to strengthen our voting rights by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act and make sure something like January 6th can never happen again.