What You Need to Know About the Opening of Voucher and Public Housing Waiting Lists

By PrincessSafiya Byers

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, or HACM, is opening all voucher and public housing waiting lists starting Wednesday, Dec. 15.

These lists open every few years as space becomes available in the city’s public housing projects. The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee will accept online pre-applications from those interested in applying for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 rent assistance), Project-Based Vouchers, Public Housing Designated for Seniors and Disabled or Public Housing for Families.

Participants in HACM’s subsidized housing programs typically pay 30% of their income for rent, and through funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HACM pays the difference.

What you need to know about the waitlist

Eligible applicants must be adult Wisconsin residents with total household incomes no more than those indicated below.

1 Person $29,350

2 Persons $33,550

3 Persons $37,750

4 Persons $41,900

5 Persons $45,300

6 Persons $48,650

7 Persons $52,000

8 Persons $55,350

Those who pre-apply will be contacted via email to fill out the official online application. After they do that, they’ll be called in order of when they applied once space becomes available for them. Officials say it is important to note that this waitlist is different from that of the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list. The Section 8 program offers rent subsidies to people living in privately owned housing and the housing projects are owned by the city. The Section 8 list is not open for applications now.

We talked with Amy Hall, the communication coordinator for HACM, to answer questions about the process.

How long should people wait to hear from you after filling out the online pre-application before they reach out?

HACM is calling people back as space becomes available. The list was opened because it was getting low, but people can be on the list for around two years before getting a call.

You’re applying to apply. Once space becomes available, they reach out to you, and you then go through the actual application process.

Is there a best time of day to call?

A staff member will call you. They communicate with renters at times that work best for them.

How long is the application process?

Once the required information is returned, the application process is quick. However, there is no way to determine how long someone will be on the waitlist.

What housing developments are on the list?

Every list has different properties, which you can find here at https://www.hacm.org/programs/housing/housing-choice-voucher-program-section-8-rent-assistance/housing-choice-voucher-wait-list-opening.

How can people make this process easier for themselves?

Provide the following and understand that you will receive an email to fill out the full application — and then a call when and if space becomes available.

• First and last names of all household members.

• Dates of birth of all household members

• Mailing address

• Social Security number

• Phone number (including area code)

• Email address

Does meeting the eligibility guidelines make someone immediately available for funds?

No. You can be eligible. However, if you do not verify eligibility through proper sources, you may not receive assistance.

Can you apply to a particular project, or is it just an application to be in the program?

This is just an application to be in the program.

Is there anything else people should know?

Pre-applications are being accepted at waitlist.hacm.org. This type of assistance subsidizes the cost of housing at the specific housing developments listed above.