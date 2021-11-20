On Wednesday November 17, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109 to 102. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He played an outstanding game and was determined to win. The Lakers have a veteran team with Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Lebron James, and Dwight Howard. Lebron was out with an injury, but it was a close game with lead changes by both teams. Khris Middleton was back from an injury and had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The team played like world champions.