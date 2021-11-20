Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Milwaukee Bucks Beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109 to 102

On Wednesday November 17, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109 to 102. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He played an outstanding game and was determined to win.  The Lakers have a veteran team with Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Lebron James, and Dwight Howard.  Lebron was out with an injury, but it was a close game with lead changes by both teams.  Khris Middleton was back from an injury and had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The team played like world champions.

