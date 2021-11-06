Meccah Maloh Stays Busy in the Studio and Preps the MKE Pad Masters for New Season

By Dylan Deprey

Meccah Maloh is a certified “studio geek.” He lives to make music. He’s got an apartment, but he sleeps in his studio. He surrounds himself with instruments, drum machines, samplers and basically anything that makes noise, so when the inspiration hits—he’s ready to go.

The purple neon lights bouncing off the recording booth dance across his studio walls, as he furiously finger drums a beat on his MPC. He’s laser focused. When he’s in the “mode,” he escapes reality for a second.

His work ethic is unmatched. Whether he’s on the mic or behind the boards, he doesn’t strive to be the best in Milwaukee, he wants to be the best in the world.

After losing his mother and having a scary battle with COVID-19 in 2020, he has made it a mission to add as many accolades as possible to his steady growing resume. From running the MKE Pad Masters national beat battle team, to earning a spot on the Bucks’ drumline, it has been 100% hard work and creativity.

The Milwaukee Courier caught up with Maloh to chat new projects, and the upcoming season for the Milwaukee Pad Masters and the National Beat Battle Association (NBBA).

“At the moment, I’m working on five projects at one time,” he said. “I don’t punch a clock, I don’t have kids, I’ve got nothing but time.”

He plans on releasing a production compilation tape that highlights tracks he did with local artists. He also plans on releasing his full-length hip-hop album, which is produced primarily by him and includes local and national artists.

Taking inspiration from West Coast legend, DJ Quik, he decided to do a jazzier live-instrumental album based on his favorite producer’s “Quik’s Groove” series.

“I didn’t want to get caught up in the whole ‘you’re just a sample producer’ talk, it’s like ‘no I’m a musician,’” he said.

He said that some days he’s a whirlwind in the studio. He jumps from the bass guitar to drum set to the synths and lets the music almost create itself.

As he curates his own projects, he’s also stacked the MKE Pad Masters for the upcoming 2022 NBBA season. After being just shy of title for the first official NBBA season, Maloh said the MKE Pad Masters needed an even wider arsenal.

He tapped in with former beat battle competitor and super producer GodXilla, as well as the multifaceted hip-hop instrumentalist Klassik. He also added R&B singer and producer Jlyn Rose.

Returning to the team are Chefboi JC, Elete Trax, Fearjoy, Lito Dose, Pharoah Gahmoe, tOOneBeatz, Tuan G, and Scott Summers.

“The team that we’ve got—I don’t see us losing,” he said. “Other city’s just have producers on their squad, we’ve got the best producers and musicians in our city on our squad.”

The battles are virtual again this year, and he said this season they’re putting extra focus on the performance aspect. The new season begins Jan. 22, 2022.

“We were performing at a very high-level last season, but this year we’re turning up the heat,” he said. “One point was the difference last year, and we feel like kicking some a** this season.”

For more information on new releases and the new season visit Meccah Maloh and the National Beat Battle Association on social media.