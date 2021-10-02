43rd Ryder Cup September 2021

The 43rd 2020 Ryder Cup held at Whistling Straits in Kohler Wisconsin was well worth the wait. The United States of America won with a score of 19 to 9 over Europe. The PGA of America started the week on Monday 09/20/2021 with a Beyond the Greens presentation for the MKE Fellows and other Youth organizations from Milwaukee to learn about the game of golf.

Tuesday thru Thursday were practice rounds with the opening ceremony on Thursday evening emceed by, Zora Stephenson NBA announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks. The American Captain Steve Stricker a Wisconsin native gave a heart warming speech to the crowd at the opening ceremonies and during the victory speech.