Welcome Back to the 2021-22 School Year!

Dear MPS Families and Staff,

I hope you have all had a fun summer with your families and friends. We had a wonderful time cheering on students at MacDowell Montessori School for the first day of the early start school year on Monday, Aug. 16! Please enjoy this video recap of the first day of school.

Remember, schools on the traditional calendar start Thursday, Sept. 2. We are looking forward to cheering on students at Rogers Street Academy that day!

A lot of work has gone into ensuring that our students and staff will have a healthy and safe school year as we return to learning in-person, five days a week. I am MPS Proud of your commitment to our children, and I know that by working together, we will ensure their futures are bright.

Back-to-School Family Guide

MPS has created a Family Guide with important information about returning to in-person learning this fall. Get information about health and safety procedures, COVID-19 mitigation strategies, ways to keep students safe, and other important updates in schools. Check out the Family Guide today on the MPS Roadmap to Readiness website!

Safe & Healthy Together

Let’s continue to keep ourselves and others safe by following preventative guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Wear a face mask

• Stay physically distant from others whenever possible

• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces

• Wash your hands often

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces

• Monitor your health daily

• Get vaccinated if you are 12 or older

If you feel sick, have symptoms of COVID-19, or are waiting on the results of COVID-19 test, please stay home.

Stay Connected

Please also visit the MPS Website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to view our start of the school year posts, events, news, and contribute with your own media by using #MPSDayOne.

Sincerely,

Keith P. Posley

Superintendent of Schools

