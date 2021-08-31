Grant Opportunity: Contemporary Cultural Field Research Within Black, Indigenous, and Communities of Color

Community Collections Grants will be awarded to support contemporary ethnographic field research focusing on the cultures and traditions of diverse communities across the United States. This program is part of the new Of the People: Widening the Path initiative at the Library of Congress to connect the Library more deeply with Black, Indigenous, and communities of color traditionally underrepresented in the Library’s collections.

Ten Community Collections Grants of up to $60,000 each will be awarded to individuals and organizations through two Notices of Funding Opportunity that are now open for applications through September 7, 2021.

More information and application details can be found at the links below and in the attached program flyer. Please feel free to share this image and information on your networks.

Library of Congress Offers Grants to Support Contemporary Cultural Field Research within Diverse Communities | Library of Congress (loc.gov)

Applications Open for the Community Collections Grant Program! | Of the People: Widening the Path (loc.gov)

Of the People: Widening the Path (loc.gov)

The American Folklife Center hosted a webinar to discuss the new “Of the People” initiative at the Library of Congress supported by an institutional grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation – https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9917/. Viewers will learn about all of the funding opportunities under this initiative. Staff offered details on this grant program, identified support materials for applicants, and took questions from attendees.