City Now Accepting Applications for New Round of Fresh Food Access Grants

MILWAUKEE—The City of Milwaukee is launching the latest round of the Fresh Food Access Fund this week with new grants available to fund health food initiatives in Milwaukee.

The Fresh Food Access Fund will provide a total of $200,000 to support for-profit and not-for-profit efforts that increase the availability of healthy food or increase knowledge about healthy food choices. Applications for this round of grants must be submitted by April 5, 2021 at 4 p.m.

“Healthy food has the potential to improve the lives of many Milwaukee residents, and that’s the goal of the Fresh Food Access Fund,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “With this effort we can collaboratively reach more neighborhoods where good food options have been limited, and we can share valuable nutritional information so people can make the best choices.”

Grants can go toward a range of initiatives that promote healthy food goals. The Fresh Food Access Fund is expected to draw grant applications that add and improve healthy food access at retail locations and not-for-profit agencies. Applications are also anticipated for educational programs about growing, preserving and preparing healthy food. Last year, matching Fund grants went to 12 educational projects and 12 capital projects.

The Fresh Food Access Fund has received broad support from City elected officials. Alderman Khalif Rainey has been a champion of the Fund since it first won approval in 2019.

In the coming days, two information sessions are scheduled to provide details and answer questions. Specifics about those sessions and more information about the program is available at milwaukee.gov/FFAF.