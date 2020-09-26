Mayor Barrett Announces Launch of Milwaukee Restart 2.0

Efforts Continue to Provide Assistance to Small Business during Pandemic

Mayor Tom Barrett announced today that city government will launch a second round of the Milwaukee Business Restart Program. The effort uses federal relief funds to assist established Milwaukee businesses as they recover from COVID-19-related setbacks. Up to $10-million dollars is available to businesses through this round of Restart.

“Many Milwaukee small businesses continue to face hardship as a direct result of the current pandemic. COVID-19’s economic impact affects hardworking residents and harms neighborhood business districts,” Mayor Barrett said. “This second round of the Milwaukee Restart program aims to expand assistance to help small Milwaukee businesses continue to adapt and survive in these uncertain times.”

New details of the program are posted on the Milwaukee.gov/restart website. The City will accept applications from October 1, 2020 to October 8, 2020.

Established City of Milwaukee businesses with twenty (20) or fewer Full Time Equivalent employees and annual revenue of more than $0 and less than $2-million will be eligible to participate. Businesses that previously received Restart grants are invited to apply again, but no business can receive a combined total of more than $25-thousand.

In addition to grants for personal protective equipment, restocking perishable inventory, and physical improvements to reduce COVID-19 spread, grantees can use money from this round of Restart for some rent and utility payments and winterizing outdoor spaces.

In this round of the Restart program, several new categories of businesses can apply including home based businesses, food trucks, licensed daycares and state licensed group homes.

City government is working collaboratively with the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation on Restart 2.0. Additionally, the City has engaged the Latino Entrepreneurial Network, the Milwaukee Urban League, and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to assist small businesses in preparing for the online application. The organizations will provide staffing and facilities to answer questions and in person computer stations to help applicants prepare electronic files for their applications starting September 25th. The partnership aims to make the online application more accessible to businesses that have technological needs. Applicants will also be able to fill out their applications at the sites during the application period. See the Milwaukee.gov/restart website for contact information and hours the organizations will be available.