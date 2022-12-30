COVID, the Flu, RSV, Respiratory Illnesses Abound

HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Yes, we are all ready to meet family, travel to places and return to a degree of normalcy after two years of the Pandemic and a year of adjusting to this new normal. But, like 2020, when COVID-19 crept into our rear view of life as we’d known it, 2022 year’s end has given us a triple whammy. We CANNOT IGNORE IT. It’s time to MASK UP AGAIN.

While the Center for Disease Control has NOT mandated masks, unless you are fully boosted and have a strong immune system, it might be good to dawn that mask again, this week. We shall be returning home through airports filled with people who have been exposed. And if you motored, you’ve been in service stations and convenience stores with millions who have likewise traveled and enjoyed family and all of the viruses to which they have been exposed. In short, mask up, today. And, take advantage of the FREE COVID AND FLU SHOTS that are available right now at HEALTH CONNECTIONS, Inc.

The government set aside millions of dollars to ensure that everyone who needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Omicron Variants can do so FREE OF CHARGE by visiting their local Health Departments and various not-for-profit organizations who have been contracted to make the shots available.

The WISCONSIN COUNCIL OF CHURCHES with collaborative associations: MICAH; SOULS TO THE POLLS; CHORUS COMMUNITY HEALTH PLANS and UNITE WISCONSIN are holding Free COMMUNITY COVID VACCINATION CLINICS. F R E E …NO COSTS!

Take advantage of this opportunity to get your COVID-19 shots and BOOSTERS. Phone today!

THERE IS NO REASON TO WORRY ABOUT COVID-19. Do not be in denial. if you seem to show symptoms, use the free Covid test kits and take your nasal sample, right away. If positive, call your health provider or pharmacist for next steps. There are oral medicines available. And, you can avoid the risk of infection and reduce hospitalizations by taking the shots today.

COVID-19 IS NOT GOING AWAY. WE MUST BE VIGILANT AND TAKE THE VACCINATIONS THAT HELP PREVENT COVID-19 AND THE OMICRON VARIANTS. The new BOOSTER IS SAID TO BE OVER 85% effective against getting COVID-19. So, do it today:

PHONE: 414-999-1099 for VACCINATION SITES AND DATES THEY ARE AVAILABLE. PHONE: 414-999-1099, TODAY. The COVID-19 SHOTS ARE FREE.

Visit: HEALTH CONNECTIONS, INC. The Vaccination Clinic has been coordinated by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, where Pastor Teresa Thomas-Boyd works as a Vaccination Community Outreach Coordinator, phone her at 414-507-1115..

DO IT TODAY: PHONE: 414-999-1099. COVID -19 nor the flu need devastate the community.