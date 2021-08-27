United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Announces New Racial Equity Portfolio at Community Campaign Kickoff

The 2021 Community Campaign’s goal is $55.5 million.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, United Way held a virtual version of its annual Community Campaign Kickoff. The event was sponsored by Irgens and highlighted some of the key initiatives that United Way is focused on for 2021-22. At the event, it announced it campaign goal of $55.5 million.

One of the key initiatives mentioned at the event was its Racial Equity Portfolio. This new portfolio is focused on deepening United Way’s impact as funders, partners and conveners, especially as related to racial equity and social justice. The goal is to increase funding to Black and brown-led organizations, and advocate and support Black and brown-led ideas.

“We know that we will do this better side-by-side with the community,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We are so fortunate to have an advisory committee of community members focused specifically on racial equity and justice. Members will represent the communities that we seek to support through our investments.”

Other key initiatives that United Way is focused on include:

• Safe & Stable Homes: Ending Family Homelessness. United Way has set a goal: end family homelessness by 2023. This year’s prevention-focused priorities include free mediation and legal aid for families facing eviction cases, as well as financial assistance and wraparound supportive services for families at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

• Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement. Led by United Way’s Diversity Leadership Society, this initiative is anchored in the belief that all adults of working age should have the opportunity to obtain permanent employment with a livable wage at a workplace where they are treated with dignity and have opportunities for advancement. This is a multi-faceted approach focusing on education, training, and credentials; transportation; involvement in the justice system; and diverse talent retention.

• Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership. This initiative focuses on transforming schools into places where students, families, staff and the surrounding community can work together to ensure every student is successful. United Way collaborates with Milwaukee Public Schools and community partners to support 15 local Community Schools.

United Way has four community leaders heading up the 2021 campaign: Stacy Williams, senior vice president, Baird; Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO, Network Health; Dr. Joan M. Prince, vice chancellor emeritus, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee; and Mark Irgens, CEO/manager, Irgens.

“Once again, we are so fortunate to have an impressive group of leaders chairing our campaign,” said Linda Benfield, board chair for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We are so grateful for their energy, passion, and commitment to our community.”

United Way’s focus is on health, education, and financial stability, the building blocks for a good quality of life.

“While these continue to be challenging times,” Lindner said, “we are inspired by the generosity of so many throughout our community. We thank all of our donors and volunteers for working to create a stronger, sustainable, and brighter future for every person in our region.”

At the virtual event, United Way announced its annual campaign goals:

Raise $55.5 million for the annual Community Campaign. The funds raised will mobilize local resources to provide vital health and human services to thousands of families in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Continue to coordinate volunteering in a COVID-19 world. United Way connects individuals, workplace teams, school groups and entire organizations to meaningful volunteer experiences. This year the focus is on delivering volunteer experiences while keeping everyone safe and healthy. The year-long Seasons of Caring effort is sponsored by Rockwell Automation.

You can get involved by giving through a workplace giving campaign or a direct personal contribution, advocating for lasting change by sharing United Way’s message on your social media platforms, or by signing up to volunteer as part of a group or as an individual.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our local community.

