Uniting the World in Faith!

Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages

Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin experienced thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from all over the Midwest streaming into its hotels and restaurants during their convention days each summer.

In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program is available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

Sunday morning’s session will highlight the symposium “Imitate Women of Strong Faith!” This presentation, focused on the courageous acts of some of the many notable women of faith from Bible times and the 20th century, will show the high value God places on women regardless of their age, culture, or economic standing.

Kathy Priem, of Slinger, Wis. said: “These women came from very different backgrounds—very different life experiences. I hope to benefit from what they all have in common: their example of strength because of their faith.”

Few stories have captivated Bible readers as much as the account of the prophet Daniel. In the highly anticipated two-part feature film, “Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith,” viewers will see his strong faith in action as he reacts to temptations, trials, ridicule, and the threat of death.

“Daniel’s example in particular has always been of special encouragement to me,” said Joel Culbertson, of Forest Park, Wis. “I can’t wait to see his life story and how his many acts of faith come alive in a whole new way on screen.”

Jennifer Meyer, of Mukwonago, Wis., agreed, saying that this film gives “an amazing glimpse into the feelings, struggles, and miracles Daniel experienced because of his faith in God.”

The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.