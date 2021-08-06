Eviction Moratorium Extension is a Win for Wisconsinites

By Alex Lasry

Last Friday it seemed as though the pandemic moratorium on evictions would come to an end, catapulting thousands of Americans from their homes, even in areas where the coronavirus continues to run rampant.

However, this is not the end of the story. The people made their voices heard by peacefully protesting and mobilizing on social media, and the White House listened. The fact that we have an administration that listens to the will of the people and makes every effort to change policy is a breath of fresh air compared to the previous office holders. As a direct result of the organizing, President Joe Biden announced a new 60-day federal eviction moratorium concentrated in areas fighting the Delta variant. Our president listened loud and clear.

The pandemic has brought to light how unequal our country really is. The rich have gotten richer, and the poor poorer. Evictions are yet another serious example of how inequitable our country is, especially for folks of color. Extending the moratorium means helping people who have already been disproportionately affected by pandemic have a bit longer to get back on their feet. No one deserves to be thrown out on the street, especially with Delta variant cases rising throughout the country.

The eviction moratorium extension will apply to two thirds of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. This is a win for Wisconsin and Milwaukee, but this is just temporary help that covers up a much bigger problem. Mass evictions could cause mass spreading of the variant, and Biden’s 60-day extension is not enough to keep families fully safe. I encourage any Wisconsinite who needs help to look into rental assistance at https://www.renthelpmke.org/.

While this is a win, there is still so much work to be done. Biden’s executive order may not hold up in court, and without enough votes, Congress cannot pass anything either. This was a win, but the reality is that many people may still face eviction. We need to keep talking about it, keep drawing national attention to the problem, and find a solution that ensures people who are still affected by the coronavirus aren’t left homeless. Times are hard enough right now, and we live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. No one should have to live in fear that in any moment the roof could be taken from over their head.

Sen. Ron Johnson has been against working Wisconsinites since the very beginning. He is against the eviction moratorium and has shown that he does not care if Wisconsin families are left homeless. We need a senator who will fight for working families, keep them safe and think about the future of Wisconsin. I am running for senate to replace Johnson and give Sen. Tammy Baldwin a true partner. It is past time for Wisconsin to have two senators in D.C. advocating for all Wisconsinite