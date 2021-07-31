Medical College of Wisconsin to Require COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Growing Threat of Delta Variant

Full Vaccination Required by Nov. 1 as MCW Leads by Example in Creating “Safest Environment Possible”

In response to the increase in positive cases of the Delta variant and recent surges of COVID-19 cases across the community, state and country, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) announced that it will require all employees and learners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021.

“There is overwhelming scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. As an academic medical center, it is incumbent upon us as healthcare providers and health science professionals to demonstrate our commitment to, and leadership for, public health and the health of our patients and communities,” said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO of MCW. “We also believe that healthcare organizations, especially academic medical centers, need to lead the way by setting an example of best public health practices, and social responsibility for our stakeholders, vulnerable communities, and our region.”

An exemption process is in place for medical and religious reasons – consistent with required seasonal influenza vaccinations at MCW. Commencing on Nov. 1, 2021, all those approved for an exemption will be required to undergo periodic COVID-19 testing. “We are grateful for all that has been done within MCW to care for our patients, communities and one another throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Raymond said. “This vaccination requirement will further ensure that we are doing everything that we can to keep our communities safe.”

The Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidelines this week, encouraging mask wearing indoors in public places in communities with high rates of transmission. Mask requirements and other protective measures remain in force on MCW’s three campuses.

