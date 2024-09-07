African American Leaders to Receive Lasting Tribute at ThriveOn King Community Hub

Milwaukee– True to its inclusive vision, the ThriveOn Collaboration is rewriting the common conventions of philanthropy to place community front and center in how giving is directed and celebrated. The collaboration has announced that public spaces in the catalytic development known as ThriveOn King will be named for distinguished African American leaders past and present through an innovative, community-designed opportunity for donor partnership.

Led by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and Royal Capital, the ThriveOn Collaboration invests in the health, educational, social and economic wellness of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community and beyond. Anchoring this generational commitment is the historic ThriveOn King building, a former department store transformed into a community hub and new home to the Foundation, multiple MCW community engagement programs, a host of strategic nonprofit partners and soon, mixed-income residences.

In both mission and investment, ThriveOn King represents the priorities of its surrounding communities, including a deep respect for heritage and culture rooted in Black history. Through an intentional process, years in the making, residents and other stakeholders nominated 48 leaders who have had a lasting impact on the Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods and Milwaukee overall. Philanthropic donors are now invited to sponsor a community space on the first floor of ThriveOn King by selecting a leader to honor through their gift.

Voices heard, vision realized

“ThriveOn King was not created for the community, but rather by and with the community as a place where neighbors will be able to gather and access the building blocks of a healthy, thriving life,” said Greg Wesley, president and CEO of the Foundation. “We know our efforts stand on the shoulders of African American leaders whose legacies we seek to honor, which is why we’ve aimed to expand what philanthropy looks like and who it includes.”

This unique naming opportunity continues the ThriveOn Collaboration’s integrated and essential partnership with community. The collaboration’s resident-led Community Advisory Council played a central role in both the nominations and final selection process for honorees.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society conducted biographical research to ensure leaders are accurately represented.

“The community has spoken firmly about the importance of preserving and honoring history in our journey to become neighbors and partners,” said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO of MCW. “Reinventing the traditional philanthropic naming process is another example of keeping our promise and living our values of equity and inclusion. Lifting up these influential Black leaders ensures ThriveOn King will be a place of education and representation, as well as celebration and inspiration, for generations to come.”

Bringing legacy to life

The late Vel R. Phillips – former secretary of state, judge, alderwoman and fair housing icon – is among the leaders being honored within ThriveOn King, which is bordered by an avenue also bearing her name. Her son, Mike Phillips, reflected on the significance of the recognition.

“The vision of a Milwaukee for all feels like the realization, finally, of my mother’s dream: a city of welcoming light,” he said. “Were she here, she’d stand at the forefront of this effort, bless her.”

Education pioneer and reformist Dr. Howard Fuller, who just received an honorary degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, is another distinguished honoree. The highly successful public charter school he founded – Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy – is constructing a new high school in Bronzeville, adjacent to ThriveOn King.

“My hope for Milwaukee’s future is rooted in not only the bright young minds of our children, but also the powerful example of those who came before us,” Dr. Fuller said. “By honoring the rich legacy of Black leadership in this city, we can show the next generation what it means to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves. And when it hasn’t been done before — how to be the first.”

With ThriveOn King’s community hub on the verge of opening to the public, a number of supporters have already committed major gifts to the initiative. The complete list of honorees will be revealed in the days ahead, in celebration of Black Philanthropy Month.

All naming sponsorship gifts will directly support the community spaces within ThriveOn King, including construction, upkeep and community programs.

About the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is Wisconsin’s largest community foundation and was among the first established in the world. For more than a century, the Foundation has been at the heart of the civic community, helping donors achieve the greatest philanthropic impact, elevating the work of changemakers across neighborhoods, and bringing people and organizations together to help our region thrive. Racial equity is the Foundation’s North Star, guiding its investments and strategies for social and economic change. Leveraging generations of community knowledge, cross-sector partnerships and more than $1 billion in financial assets, the Foundation is committed to reimagining philanthropy, re-centering communities and remaking systems to transform our region into a Milwaukee for all.

About the Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, the Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research and community engagement. More than 1,600 students are enrolled in MCW’s medical, graduate and pharmacy schools at campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. MCW’s School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and second largest in Wisconsin. Annually, our faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,500 research studies, including clinical trials. In the last 10 years, MCW faculty have received nearly $2 billion in external support for research, teaching, training and related purposes, including highly competitive research and training awards from the National Institutes of Health. Additionally, our more than 1,700 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine, annually fulfilling more than 4 million patient visits.

About Royal Capital

At Royal Capital, having the opportunity to serve its communities in such an intimate and catalytic manner, is a privilege that it carries with high appreciation. From housing, retail, philanthropy, and community services, the people of Royal Capital are grateful for the opportunity to provide quality experiences that stretch beyond bricks and mortar. With a disciplined strategy and intentional execution, its efforts have led to the development of quality sustainable communities, while achieving the double bottom line for its investors and partners. The employees of Royal Capital are proud to be considered leaders in urban development, and we maintain our excitement to build, create, and be afforded the opportunity to “color outside the box.”