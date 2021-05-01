Alex Lasry Builds Statewide Campaign for United States Senate

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Alex Lasry has been hitting the campaign trail hard since announcing his run for United States Senate against Ron Johnson back in February. This week, he announced the five statewide co-chairs for his campaign.

Lasry’s campaign co-chairs will be DNC Representative Martha Love from Milwaukee, Milwaukee Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa, Madison State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Former Eau Claire State Rep. Dana Wachs, and former Green Bay State Sen. Dave Hansen.

“As we continue to build out the statewide team that will preserve the Democratic Majority in the U.S. Senate, the advice of these Wisconsin leaders will be critical,” Lasry said. “I could not have asked for a better group of people in my corner and I look forward to working with them to bring a new way of thinking to Washington to deliver real results to Wisconsinites”.

Lasry plans to bring a new way of thinking to the U.S. Senate, calling on Congress to abandon the stale ideas of the past. He said he wants to raise take-home pay for working and middle-class families and start getting real results and prosperity for Wisconsinites.

“Serving in the Obama White House, I saw first-hand what it looks like when we elect leaders with a fresh perspective and a focus on actually getting things done,” Lasry continued. “I’ll bring this same type of thinking to the Senate and give Sen. Tammy Baldwin a partner in Washington who will work for the people of this state, not for the special interests. That’s why I am running to be Wisconsin’s next senator.”

Prior to entering into the race, Lasry served as the senior vice president for the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the Bucks’ corporate citizenship and racial and social justice efforts, including the Bucks Vote initiative. He was instrumental in negotiating the historic Project Labor Agreement to build the Fiserv Forum. Ensuring that the stadium was built with workers from the Milwaukee area, that 30% of the contractors used on the stadium were minority owned businesses, and that 80% of the materials used to build the arena were sourced from Wisconsin. Lasry also played a key role in ensuring that all workers in Fiserv Forum and the surrounding Deer District are paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

Since announcing his campaign, Lasry has locked down several key Milwaukee area endorsements. County Executive David Crowley, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, council members Ashanti Hamilton, Khalif Rainey, and Nikiya Dodd, and former Common Council President Willie Hines have all announced their support for Lasry.