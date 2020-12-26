Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Host First Annual Holiday Slide-Thru

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) hosted the First Annual Holiday Slide-Thru at the Washington Park Urban Ecology Center.

Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas, MCSO deputies, volunteers, organizations, and local business partners distributed 125-holiday food baskets, snow sleds and stuff animals to area families.

Thank you to Metcalfe’s Market, Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Reach A Child, Urban Ecology Center, Milwaukee County Parks, Petsmart, and the National Latino Law Enforcement Org. for supporting the inaugural Holiday Slide-Thru and helping families in need. Happy Holidays!