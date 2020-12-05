Adrian Amos Exceeds $50,000 In Donations And Kicks Off New Fundraiser To Fight Alzheimer’s

In September, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, #31, made a pledge to donate $1,000 for every tackle he made during the 2020 football season to fight Alzheimer’s disease. To date, Amos has already personally raised over $50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Today, he kicks off an additional December fundraiser asking Wisconsinites to donate $31 to receive a green and gold #ENDALZ t-shirt.

Amos’s grandmother, Geraldine Thompson, lost a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on June 18, 2020. She was a constant presence in the lives of her seven children, 15 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a cause that is very dear to me. After watching my grandmother battle with the disease, I truly understand the impact it has on families,” Amos said.

Amos is encouraging Wisconsinites to join his team to fight Alzheimer’s. To donate, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/TEAMADRIANAMOS

About I’m Still Here Foundation

The Adrian “SMASH” Amos I’m Still Here Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness and providing resources for individuals in communities that are often overlooked. For more information, visit www.aaimstillhere.org

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission: The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org