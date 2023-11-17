Thrivent Gives Back to the Alzheimer’s Association On Giving Tuesday

Largest single year investment in research since the organization’s founding – In Wisconsin nearly $450,000 has been awarded to advance research efforts

MILWAUKEE, WI– During the season of Thanksgiving, the Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter is extremely grateful to be a recipient of Thrivent’s 2023 Giving Tuesday campaign in Wisconsin. The one-day campaign, branded “Give Thanks. Give Together,” will happen on Tuesday, November 28 on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving.

For six years, Thrivent has participated in Giving Tuesday by rallying clients and community members across the country to support featured local nonprofits. “We are honored and thankful to have been chosen by Thrivent as a beneficiary of their 2023 day of giving,” said Dave Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “The holidays are a time where caregivers and individuals living with dementia need an escalated level of care and support services, and thanks to Thrivent and their member networks, we will be able to make a bigger difference in local communities this year.”

Community members will be able to make their Giving Tuesday donations online at “Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter” – Thrivent Action Teams (cotribute.co) or by dropping off their check at Alzheimer’s Association offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Wausau or Chippewa Falls. Thrivent will match $1 for every $2 contributed, up to $20,000 per Thrivent Member Network, through Thrivent’s online giving platform, or by check dropped off at Alzheimer’s Association offices, on this one-day only campaign. All online processing fees are covered by Thrivent so 100% of each donor’s gift will make an impact!

