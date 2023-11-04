Caring for the Caregiver: Taking Care of You

A Special Free Event on November 11 in the African American Community

MILWAUKEE, – November is National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. African Americans are twice as likely to be impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia which also causes a significant impact on their family caregivers. On Saturday, November 11, the Alzheimer’s Association will present a day of caring designed for the caregiver. The free event is open to the public and will be held at St. Matthew C.M.E. Church, 7500 N. 76th Street, in Milwaukee from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Caregivers will hear inspirational words from Dr. Bashir Easter, who will share insights on caregiving from a male perspective, the importance of an early diagnosis, and how youth are the invisible caregivers. Shantell Riley, BSN, RN will focus on the importance of self-care from the perspective of a caregiver and a health professional who recognizes the signs of caregiver stress. Attendees will learn how caregiver stress can exacerbate acute conditions and lead to the development of chronic conditions.

The day will also include chair yoga and massage, low impact Zumba, vision board activities, as well as a complimentary continental breakfast, hot lunch, snacks and door prizes. Care and support resources will also be shared by the Alzheimer’s Association and other local community partners.

Complimentary onsite respite for caregivers who would like to attend but must bring their loved one with them will be available by contacting Diane Milner at 414.441.0434 or dmilner@alz.org.

This annual event in the African American community is planned a by dedicated group of volunteers from within the community who meet weekly to create an event that speaks very specifically to the needs and challenges of the community caregiver. “I am honored to be a part of an event that focuses on supporting caregivers in the African American/Black Community, addressing the unique challenges they face,” said Ramona Dicks- Williams, Alzheimer’s Association Community Volunteer. “Together, we can make a difference, raising awareness and providing valuable resources to help caregivers thrive while caring for their loved ones.”

Registration for the event is requested, and can be made by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or online at https://bit.ly/3ZrTi9i.

Stats from the Alzheimer’s Association:

• African-Americans are about twice as likely as older whites to have Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

• African Americans are twice as likely as Whites to say they would not see a doctor if experiencing thinking or memory problems.

• More than half of non-White Americans believe significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is “a normal part of aging.”

• Black Americans may be more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, when individuals are more cognitively and physically impaired – and therefore, are in need of more medical care.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and find local support services and resources, visit alz.org/wi.