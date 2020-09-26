The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Continues Virtually

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

The fact of the matter is most people probably know someone or know of someone who suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. To slowly lose one’s memory and ability to speak or reason is a sad and painful journey that affects not only the person diagnosed but their loved ones as well.

To date, there is no cure for dementia or Alzheimer’s. It’s a fact the Alzheimer’s Association wants to change. Last week, the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s went live in Milwaukee County. Typically, the event takes place in person but given the pandemic, the walk went virtual.

As part of its campaign, the Alzheimer’s Association released a video encouraging individuals to join the fight.

“This year, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere. On every sidewalk, track and trail across this country. All of us are raising funds for one goal: A world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Because this disease isn’t waiting, neither are you. Take the first step on your walk right now.”

To make it easier, the organization created the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app, which allowed participants to track their steps and donations. Because this event took place remotely, individuals were responsible for keeping track of their steps.

Participants across the nation documented their walks through the app and social media. Photos and videos used the hashtags #ENDALZ and #Walk2EndAlz

This year, the Milwaukee County walk reached 24% of its goal with $267,022 raised. Its final goal is $1,115,000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Milwaukee County had 205 teams and 1,165 participants.

According to the association, over 120,000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia and over 195,000 people are the caretakers for loved ones living with the disease. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and more people are being diagnosed every year.

While the walk may be over, the fight for a cure continues.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or to make a donation, go to act.alz.org.