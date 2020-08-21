Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Save the Date – Milwaukee County Budget Open Houses on August 25, September 2, September 8

Dear neighbor,

As we build our budget for 2021, we want to hear from you — how would you balance our budget? 

We have two types of opportunities for you to let us know!

First, take 15 minutes and use our interactive budget tool by clicking here. It’s no secret Milwaukee County is facing a budget crunch — this is your chance to tell us your priorities and show us how you would close the deficit.

Second, join us live to tell us what’s important to you. Like we’ve done in previous years, we will be holding three Budget Open Houses. Unlike previous years, the Open Houses will be mostly online. We’ll send the log-in information later, but we want to make sure you have the dates: August 25 at 9 a.m., September 2 at noon, and September 8 at 6 p.m. We hope to see you (virtually) there!

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office with questions, comments, or concerns. I truly appreciate every chance I get to hear from you. 

Respectfully,

County Executive Crowley

