Alzheimer’s Association Invites Milwaukee County Residents to Join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 20

Participants Will Continue to Walk as Individuals, Families or Small Teams on Sidewalks, Tracks and Trails across Milwaukee County in Wake of COVID-19

[MILWAUKEE, WI] – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Milwaukee County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Sunday, September 20.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Milwaukee County. The Walk is chaired by Kristen Kochan, Community Volunteer and Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors and Jason Rae, Secretary, Democratic National Committee and President/CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an online Opening Ceremony beginning at 8:00 a.m., will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at the Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr. to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. The garden will be on display from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 195,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including National Presenting Sponsors – Edward Jones and CVS Health and major local sponsors including Bayshore, Capri Communities, UnitedHealthcare, Sheboygan Senior Community, Lowell Custom Homes, B93.3 and LOCALiQ.

