Facing Eviction? There’s Help Available

Dear Neighbor:

As your new County Executive, I am eager to connect with you, understand what you want to see in our community, and serve your needs. To do so, I am developing a vision for my administration that will enable Milwaukee County to become the healthiest county in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity.

This goal is, and will continue to be, my focus and commitment as County Executive. I will share more details about how we can work together to achieve this goal in the coming weeks and months. For now, I want to share some critical information about the recently announced housing initiative designed to help Milwaukee County residents who are facing housing insecurity due to COVID-19.

If you are facing eviction, you could be eligible for up to $3,000 through the rent assistance program. Learn more and apply at county.milwaukee.gov/EN/DHHS/Housing.

With the State’s moratorium on evictions lifting, people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the loss of income and the inability for many families to pay rent. This issue is deeply rooted in decades of housing discrimination against people of color, the effects of which been exacerbated by COVID-19 and have resulted in projections indicating that more than 60,000 Milwaukee County residents are now facing housing insecurity.

This initiative provides funds that enable the County to help pay past-due rent, invest in housing alternatives for residents who are homeless or at-risk, and provide mortgage assistance to those in need of short-term financial support. Since the program’s launch, nearly 150 applications have been approved.

Addressing the eviction crisis and keeping Milwaukee County residents from experiencing homelessness will help address one of our most pressing needs – racial equity – but this is only the beginning for my administration. This housing initiative is the first of what will be a series of initiatives and policies dedicated to advancing health and racial equity in Milwaukee County.

Sincerely,

David Crowley