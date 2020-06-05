C Mill$ Debut Album, “I’m Over It” is Motivation for Hustlers Tirelessly Working Towards the Next Tier

By Dylan Deprey

C Mill$ had never strayed from telling the world how he felt. He was called Mr. Feel My Pain for a reason.

From the wins to the losses and from the hustle to the hardships, he shared his struggles on countless tracks, including his two-part “In My Feelings” mixtape series.

Standout tracks like “Crunch Time” and “Real A** N*****” were trunk bangers that doubled as motivational messages for those that felt the world was against them.

Whether he was running hardcopies to fans across town on a lunch break, or getting three hours of sleep after a late night recording sessions, his independent run has kept him afloat during the grim times in his life.

“I lost the house, my job, the truck, my family and I almost lost myself there for a minute,” he said.

Even during the darkest hours, his motivation multiplied. His drive and perseverance pushed him to become the best artist and businessman he could be.

“I’m over losing everything I went through. All the sacrifices, I know what I’ve got to do to stay focused and not let anything get in my way,” he said

Having been dragged through the ringer, C Mill$ debut album “I’m Over It” describes the tragedies and triumphs that have led him to this point in life. From the euphoric highs to the devastating lows, Mr. Feel My Pain is over the BS, and ready to elevate to a higher tier.

His debut LP will be released on all streaming platforms June 14, 2020.

“I’m just excited,” he said. “It’s my first album, and my first time being focused to drop a whole album with everything ready.”

The nine track project features engineering by Ghon Dough and production from Spazz Beats, OneOfOneSound and Meccah Maloh.

C-Mill$ dives into new territory on his debut project.

His second single “Bae,” revolves around his love life, something that is normally kept out of the spotlight. The club anthem’s staccato percussion and robotic synths give C-Mill$ the perfect backdrop to talk about what he is looking for in a relationship as he continues to pursue his career.

“I don’t ever put my relationship status out there, so I was letting the people know where I’m at now,” he said.

On the title track, “I’m Over It,” he questions the haters, naysayers and shady industry deals, over haunting piano keys and heavy bass knocking percussion. He is over his past, over the problems and over anybody from blocking his next move.

His third single, “Swag” is his transformation from working man to business man. Whether it’s pulling out the lot with a brand-new car or stepping up his attire, he has lot to boast about after the double shifts, hours in the studio, self-promotion and performances.

“It’s about bossin [sic] up from the losses you’ve took, and just saying motivated,” he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a wrench in plenty of album releases, C-Mill$ has been able to continue working. With plans to have music videos for every song, he has two shoots left.

Though performances came to an immediate halt, quarantine gave him some much-needed time off to be with family and plan the album’s rollout.

“Every day I was so exhausted when I got off. But, I’d still go to the studio, do whatever else I had to do, go to sleep late, then wake up and do it all again.” he said. “So, I’ve got all my energy back now.”

Along with his new project, he also reincarnated the “Feel My Pain Food Drive,” which he created in 2012. The program has donated food, clothing and funds to Bianca Williams’ A Cry for Help foundation.

A Cry for Help houses and assists women in need. He goes grocery shopping with his own money and donations, to deliver groceries whenever her can.

“I’m linked in with people that want to donate, and we try to help the women and families out with everything they need,” he said.

Whether he’s sanitizing on stage, or shopping for donations with a mask on, C-Mill$ is recharged and excited to keep working.

“I’m focused, and ready to grind all summer,” he said.

For more information visit: https://cdyvinemuzikgroup.com/cmill