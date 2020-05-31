New National Guard Northside Testing Location and Times

MILWAUKEE – On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced a New National Guard North side testing location and adjusted hours of operation as of June 1st, 2020:

The new North side testing site will be located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

4300 W Fairmount Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53218

UMOS

2710 South Chase Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Days/Hours

Monday – Thursday 11am – 7pm

Friday – Saturday 11am – 5pm

Sunday Closed

Testing is one part of keeping the city safe from Covid-19. The best way to avoid infection is to limit contact with others and gatherings, practice good hygiene and wear a face covering. A negative test result does not mean you are immune or safe from Covid-19, which continues to spread throughout the state. The National Guard has been working very hard and we appreciate their continued support in keeping Milwaukee Moving Forward. Based on experience from UMOS and Midtown sites in May, hours at both sites will be adjusted to match demand. Please make note of the adjusted hours and times above. This change will take place starting June 1st. Stay Safe Milwaukee.