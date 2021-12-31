Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 Testing Hours for New Year’s Weekend

Due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the Milwaukee Health Department has adjusted the previously announced holiday weekend hours. COVID-19 services will be closed Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, but the Health Department will open the Menomonee Valley Site on Friday, December 31. Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommend, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours. Full schedule below:

Friday, December 31

Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, January 3