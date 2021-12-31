Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 Testing Hours for New Year’s Weekend

Due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the Milwaukee Health Department has adjusted the previously announced holiday weekend hours. COVID-19 services will be closed Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, but the Health Department will open the Menomonee Valley Site on Friday, December 31. Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommend, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours. Full schedule below:

Friday, December 31

  • Menomonee Valley Site
    2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 

Monday, January 3

  • Northwest Health Center
    7630 W. Mill Rd.
    9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Southside Health Center
    1639 S. 23rd St.
    9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Menomonee Valley Site
    2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
    12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

