Milwaukee Health Department Adjusts Testing Hours at American Family Field

Demand for Testing is Lower; Resources Redeployed to Vaccination Efforts

The Milwaukee Health Department will adjust the schedule for COVID-19 testing at American Family Field (formerly Miller Park). The largest testing operation in the region will be open three days per week starting next week. The drive-through and walk-up testing facility at American Family Field will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm.

As the number of COVID-19 infections has declined in Milwaukee in recent weeks, the demand for testing has gone down. The Milwaukee Health Department continues to host testing at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Road) and the Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) on Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Testing remains a vital tool in containing the spread of COVID-19. As infections are identified, appropriate contact tracing and quarantining can take place. The Milwaukee Health Department strongly encourages testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone who has been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Health Department is redeploying some staff previously assigned at the American Family Field testing site to the ongoing vaccination efforts.

While the rate of new COVID-19 infections has trended down, public health officials continue to monitor for any reversals. Particular attention is being focused on the emergence of COVID-19 variants that may be spread more easily. The Health Department is prepared to restore testing hours at American Family Field if the situation calls for expansion.

For people seeking COVID-19 testing who do not have their own transportation, the Lamers bus that runs along the MCTS “Brewers” route will continue to operate when the American Family Field testing site is open