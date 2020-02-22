Mini Medical School Day Shows Local Underrepresented High School Students Opportunities in the Healthcare Field

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) welcomed approximately 100 local high school students to its campus for Mini Medical School Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The goal of MCW’s annual Mini Medical School Day is to expose young students who come from backgrounds that are underrepresented in the healthcare field to the profession. The students participated in hands-on learning activities, including taking vital signs, exploring human brain anatomy, applying slings and understanding dental health and hygiene.

The high school guests also had the opportunity to ask the medical student volunteers questions about their medical school experiences and learn about MCW’s summer programs, how to apply to undergraduate institutions and how to seek mentorship.

