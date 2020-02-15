D Caesar Nation Podcast is Milwaukee’s Source for Casual Conversation and a Good Laugh

By Dylan Deprey

It’s no surprise that at the start of the decade, podcasting has taken over streaming services. Whether audiences are getting their gossip from a favorite celebrity or cooking tips from a famous chef, there literally is no limit to what listeners will enjoy.

While national podcasters like Joe Rogan, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Joe Budden topple streaming numbers nationwide, local podcasters are also picking up the mic.

When Daddius Caesar (Charles) and his friends first sat around a microphone it wasn’t to create a podcast. It was just years of friendship, casual ribbing and honest discussion. From post-party ponderings, to sports and music debates, there was something special about their banter.

“I’ve got videos on my phone of us just having conversations,” Charles said. “Even in person, I’d just sit back and listen to our conversations because even when they were serious, they were entertaining.”

D Caesar (Charles), D Mott (Dom) and Twain G (Antwain) make up the “D Caesar Nation.” The Milwaukee-based podcast was created to entertain, inspire and invoke healthy conversation into everyday life.

“I think that between the three of us, it was going to be super genuine,” Miller said. “We’re not even known local artists or anything like that. We’ve just stayed in our own lane, and getting to this point, we’re just here to share our conversation.”

The trio plays their podcast similar to a somewhat-structured-sitcom. From the coolness and calmness of D Caesar, to Twain G’s business-focused bites and D Mott’s creative clips, listeners are able to pick out their favorite “character.”

“It’s funny because this is really just us hanging out like we normally would,” D Mott said.

Like most real-life conversations, anecdotes and side-tangents can lead dialogue astray, but the trio always find a way to pull the conversation back, which Charles said was almost second nature for them.

“I think that even when we do go a little off, the topics are still relative, we’re not way out in left field,” he said. “That’s just us naturally.”

The trio have just released their fourth episode “The Fine Line Between Entertainment and Life, Pt. 1.”

The most recent podcast started with bad Packer predictions, award season snubs and eventually exploded in debate about the realness in Hip-Hop.

“When we go back and forth, it might sound like we’re mad, but it’s all love,” Twain G said. “Come on, we’re all like brothers.”

D Caesar said the podcast was ultimately about growth and learning. From adding interviews to online visuals, he said fans and new listeners could expect consistent growth and a good laugh.

“I don’t try to compare D Caesar Nation to other podcasts because we’re not strictly anything, it’s just our lives,” D Caesar said.