City’s Board of Health Seeking Members for Lead-Safe Advisory Committee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. —The City of Milwaukee Health Department has partnered with the City’s Board of Health to establish a comprehensive Lead-Safe Advisory Committee. The goal of the Lead-Safe Advisory Committee is to develop and structure cross-sector relationships and synchronize communications and messaging related to childhood lead poisoning prevention.

Childhood lead poisoning disproportionally impacts certain neighborhoods of Milwaukee, highlighting an issue of health inequity. Reducing and eliminating lead exposure in these children requires a multi-faceted, community approach that will be created through the Lead-Safe Advisory Committee. The City of Milwaukee’s Board of Health plans to engage diverse community partners and stakeholders (healthcare systems, community-based clinics, government agencies, neighborhood organizations, academic partners, etc.) to identify current lead prevention efforts and evaluate all educational materials, resources, and communication in Milwaukee. The resulting community-based initiative will work to target efforts towards the geographical areas in the city that are impacted the most by lead poisoning. The Lead-Safe Advisory Committee has been supported through funding from The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).

Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, Commissioner of Health, states that the Lead-Safe Advisory Committee’s efforts will continue to improve the health and well-being of our residents. To quote the Commissioner of Health:

“I’m pleased that our newly established Board of Health has made lead poisoning prevention their first priority. The development of a community- driven Lead Advisory Committee, facilitated by the Board of Health, will serve to recommend the plan to eradicate lead from the City of Milwaukee by a year goal (to be determined). This lead eradication plan will address all sources of lead poisoning. We need a plan to drive funding and programmatic investments for lead poisoning just as we have plans for infant mortality, teen pregnancy, and violence prevention. Volunteer committee members will come from a number of public- private sectors. We urge those that are committed to eradicating lead in our community to volunteer.”

If you or your organization is interested in participating in the Lead-Safe Advisory Committee, please complete the application that can be found on the City of Milwaukee’s Website at https://city.milwaukee.gov/leadsafe