Spencer Coggs Speaks at Mason Temple COGIC World Cancer Day

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs was the keynote speaker at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ’s (COGIC) World Cancer Day, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 1 2020.

Mason Temple COGIC, 6098 N 35th St., chose the theme “Miracle on 35th Street” for the World Cancer Day event. World Cancer Day is Mason Temple’s inaugural event, and it was fitting that it happened on Feb. 1, the beginning of Black History Month.

“I admire Mason Temple for their forward stance on cancer prevention and I appreciate their invitation to address their congregation,” Coggs stated.

Coggs had been invited to the celebration because he has been a prostate cancer survivor for nearly 14 years. He was honored to share what he called his “Survivor Story.”

In his candid speech, Coggs stressed three points: how Black Men traditionally don’t take care of their health and how that attitude is changing; how the fear of prostate cancer prevents many Black Men from taking more pro-active steps in maintaining their health; and why it is paramount for Black Men to prioritize their health so that they can “be present” for their families and their community.

Coggs noted that, although Mason Temple COGIC had a great turnout for its first-time event, the audience could have benefited by the presence of more Black men.

“I look forward to their celebration being held annually so more people will hear more cancer survivor stories,” said Coggs.