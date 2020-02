Foundations for Freedom, Inc. is compelled and excited to be apart of the housing solution for women fleeing the sex trade. Kind of Blue Jazz Brunch was the public launch to build for safety, dignity, and freedom on January 25, 2020 at No Studios with delicious food, amazing music by Donna Woodall Group, and fundraising for this great cause. (Photo by Yvonne Kemp)

Foundations for Freedom, Inc. Dana World-Patterson Founder/CEO (Photo by Yvonne Kemp)