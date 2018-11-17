A fundraiser was held in support of Milwaukee County Sheriff-Elect Earnell Lucas

A fundraiser was recently held in support of Milwaukee County Sheriff-Elect Earnell Lucas. Earnell Lucas is a decorated law enforcement executive with over 40 years of public service experience.

Pictured with (center) Milwaukee County Sheriff-Elect Earnell and Linda Lucas are event hosts (l-r) Barbara Toles, Sandra Robinson, Martha Love, Michelle Hinton, Faithe Colas, Michelle Bryant and Gina & George Koonce. Other event hosts not pictured are: Thelma A. Sias & Steve P. Adams, Sam & Lazonnie Belton, George Hinton and Clifton & Kanisha Phelps. (Photo by Yvonne Kemp)