Mayor Barrett Nominates Dana World-Patterson as a Fire and Police Commissioner

Mayor Tom Barrett nominated Dana World-Patterson, a prominent advocate for the victims of human trafficking, to serve on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

World-Patterson is the founder and chief executive of Foundations for Freedom, a local organization that works to prevent human trafficking and support women and girls who have been trafficked. She has served on the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and is currently the chairperson of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.

World-Patterson is a graduate of Jackson State University and earned a Masters of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh.

“Mrs. World-Patterson will bring an important perspective to the Fire and Police Commission with her understanding of crime victims and the role of public safety agencies in protecting vulnerable individuals,” Barrett said. “I thank her for her willingness to serve in this new role.”

“I am excited and honored to serve the City of Milwaukee on the Fire and Police Commission. The opportunity to lift my voice to ensure a more responsive and effective city government is an important and weighty task,” World-Patterson said. “I am thankful to Mayor Tom Barrett and others who believe I will add value to the team.”

The Fire and Police Commission is comprised of seven part-time citizen Commissioners and a full-time professional staff led by an executive director. The Commission was established in 1885, and by 1911 the Commission’s authority expanded to oversee all operational aspects of the Police and Fire Departments.

The Milwaukee Common Council will consider World-Patterson’s nomination in the coming weeks. If confirmed, she will replace outgoing Commissioner Ann Wilson.