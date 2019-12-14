Mixtape Trappers First Annual Holiday Giveaway is a Lifetime in the Making

By Dylan Deprey

DJ Jerry has been giving his entire life.

As a kid, he would tag along with his grandfather to build fruit baskets for the homeless. It instilled a drive to always give back to his community.

As a prospective, self-taught DJ, he was giving away his services to build a name for himself at events and in the mixtape circuit. He almost gave in at the sake of his respect, but found a different route.

“Some people would just leave me on read and not respond,” he said. “After a while, I decided to take my own guys and do this ourselves because I knew my goals, and I wasn’t going to stop until I made it happen.”

After building a reputation and working with local and out-of-state artists, including Soulja Boy and Shawty Lo, his most recent Mixtape Trappers podcast has been giving local artists a platform unlike any other in Milwaukee.

Mixtape Trappers is Milwaukee’s number one source for the most sought out underground artists. Rappers from all across the city have been featured on DJ Jerry’s mixtapes and podcasts, and the cult following has been steadily growing since the beginning.

“I’ve always been inspired by The Breakfast Club, and I always wanted a Milwaukee version of that,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity if somebody like Lil Chicken gets on there, so I said ‘f*** it.’ I’m making my own show and growing it as big as I can make it, and I didn’t want just Northside rappers, I wanted everybody to be a part of it.”

As the holiday season was approaching, DJ Jerry felt like he had to do something special with Mixtape Trappers. He wanted to involve the community and the artists featured on his show.

“People kept telling me to throw parties and host events, and I was so over the whole club thing. I wanted to try something different and positive because there’s not a lot of that in the community,” he said.

Mixtape Trappers and The Playmaker are hosting the First Annual Mixtape Trappers Toy Giveaway at Beauty Coven, 2665 N. 35th St., on Dec. 23, 2019. The event includes some of Mixtape Trappers biggest artists including 3hirtyk, Dre Pedroo, Spanish Rice, Chicken P, 54 Baby Trey and guest appearances from A5, Ricky Tan and more.

“Whatever you want to get back, you’ve got to give, and that’s what we’re doing,” DJ Jerry said.

He said no toy donation was too big or too small. They can be dropped off at Beauty Coven until Dec. 21.

“I always saw my family give back to the community, and this is my fan base, so now that I’m in the position, I’m here to return the favor,” he said.